Indian Navy to Receive MRSAM Missiles in Rs 2,960 Cr Deal with BDL

In a significant move to strengthen India’s naval defence, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract worth approximately Rs 2,960 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) to the Indian Navy.

Advertisment

The agreement, finalized on January 16, 2025, marks a major milestone in India’s push for defence indigenization and enhanced maritime security, aligning with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) vision.

The MRSAM system will be integrated into multiple Indian naval ships, with plans to equip future platforms currently in development. The missiles provide critical air defence capabilities, protecting naval vessels from aerial threats such as fighter jets, missiles, and drones. This move positions India as one of the few nations with such advanced capabilities, strengthening its maritime defence.

Manufactured by BDL, the MRSAM system is largely indigenous, developed through a collaboration between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The deal is expected to generate significant employment, with an estimated 3.5 lakh man-days of work, benefiting Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Indian Navy successfully test-fired the MRSAM from the frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam in 2023, validating its ability to act as both an air defence weapon and an anti-ship missile. Recent successful tests, including a “cooperative engagement firing,” further demonstrate the system’s capabilities in combat scenarios. This technique enables multiple ships to operate in unison, sharing real-time targeting data to efficiently neutralize aerial threats, enhancing operational effectiveness and reducing detection risks.

With the integration of MRSAM, the Indian Navy has joined an exclusive group of naval forces equipped with this advanced anti-air warfare technology. The system will be deployed on several key warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers, and will feature on all major future platforms, significantly boosting India’s maritime security capabilities.

The partnership between DRDO, IAI, and BDL not only advances India’s defence technology but also strengthens international defence collaborations. The development and deployment of indigenous systems like MRSAM reflect India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing while fostering global partnerships.

Also Read: Indonesia in Talks for $450 Million BrahMos Missile Deal with India