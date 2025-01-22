India Successfully Conducts Ground Test of Scramjet Combustor for Hypersonic Missiles

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out a ground test of a scramjet combustor, marking a significant step forward in the development of hypersonic missiles, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday. The test, conducted by DRDO's Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad, demonstrated the potential for operational use of the technology in future missile systems.

Advertisment

This groundbreaking achievement is part of India's effort to advance long-duration supersonic combustion ramjet (scramjet) technology for hypersonic weapons. The successful test, which lasted 120 seconds, is the first of its kind in India, and it demonstrates several key aspects necessary for hypersonic vehicles, including stable combustion and successful ignition.

The scramjet combustor is crucial in developing hypersonic missiles, which are capable of travelling at speeds greater than Mach 5—over 5,400 kmph. These advanced weapons have the potential to bypass existing air defence systems and deliver swift, high-impact strikes. Nations such as the US, Russia, China, and India are actively pursuing hypersonic technology to maintain a strategic advantage in modern warfare.

The scramjet engine relies on air-breathing engines that can sustain combustion at supersonic speeds without relying on moving parts. One of the significant challenges in developing these engines is ignition, which DRDO overcame with an innovative flame stabilisation technique. This method ensures the continuous flame inside the combustor, even at air speeds exceeding 1.5 kmps, similar to "keeping a candle lit in a hurricane."

A critical component of the test was the development of an indigenous endothermic scramjet fuel, which offers significant cooling improvements and facilitates ignition. The fuel was developed jointly by DRDL and the Indian industry, with a special manufacturing process designed to meet stringent requirements. Additionally, the DRDL and the Department of Science & Technology (DST) have collaborated to create a new advanced ceramic thermal barrier coating (TBC) for the engine, which can withstand extreme temperatures encountered during hypersonic flight.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the achievement, calling it a pivotal milestone in India's efforts to develop next-generation hypersonic missiles. He congratulated DRDO and the industry for their collaboration on this groundbreaking project.

Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman, also commended the DRDL team and industry for demonstrating advanced capabilities in stable combustion, improved performance, and thermal management during the test. The successful ground test paves the way for the continued development of hypersonic technology in India.

Also Read: CBI Arrests CBI DSP in Chandigarh, Suffers Cardiac Arrest