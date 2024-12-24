ED Raids CMJ University in Meghalaya Over Fake Degree Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered that CMJ University in Meghalaya, despite its dissolution in 2013, continues to sell fake degrees, some dating back over a decade, at high prices. This revelation comes as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case against the university's founders.
Recent search operations were carried out in New Delhi and Shillong under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to reports, the ED targeted CMJ University’s Chancellor, Chandra Mohan Jha, his family members, and others involved in the alleged fraud. During these operations, the ED seized incriminating documents, digital evidence, and froze Rs 1.53 crore in bank accounts.
