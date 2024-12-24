ED Raids CMJ University in Meghalaya Over Fake Degree Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered that CMJ University in Meghalaya, despite its dissolution in 2013, continues to sell fake degrees, some dating back over a decade, at high prices. This revelation comes as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case against the university's founders.

Recent search operations were carried out in New Delhi and Shillong under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to reports, the ED targeted CMJ University’s Chancellor, Chandra Mohan Jha, his family members, and others involved in the alleged fraud. During these operations, the ED seized incriminating documents, digital evidence, and froze Rs 1.53 crore in bank accounts.

A senior ED officer confirmed that digital evidence obtained during the investigation showed that degrees from 2012 and 2013 were still being sold, despite the university's closure in 2013.

The ED’s investigation stems from an FIR and chargesheet filed by the Meghalaya Police, which accuses CMJ University and its trustees of defrauding thousands of students by issuing fake degrees in exchange for money. The probe revealed that around 20,570 fake degrees had been issued, even though the university had a small faculty with questionable credentials.

