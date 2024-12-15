18 Arrested in Nagaon as Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Attempt to Meghalaya

In a late-night operation, the Kachua police in Assam's Nagaon successfully raided a cattle smuggling ring, seizing nine Tata pickup trucks filled with cattle and arresting 18 individuals.

The cattle were being transported from Kachua through West Karbi Anglong to Meghalaya. The police, acting on secret information, intercepted and seized around 108 cattle during the raid.

The confiscated cattle have been sent to a Gaushala in Nagaon for safekeeping.

The police are questioning the vehicle drivers involved in the smuggling operation for further information.

With the state’s ban on beef in place, police are investigating how such illegal cattle transportation is occurring, and further details will emerge from the ongoing investigation.