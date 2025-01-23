Guwahati: ED Raids Ex-Kamakhya Debutter Board Officials Over ₹7.62 Crore Fund Scam

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, conducted a search operation on January 22, 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds by officials of the defunct Kamakhya Debutter Board.

The board, responsible for managing Ma Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati (Kamrup Metro, Assam), is accused of misappropriating approximately ₹7.62 crore between 2003 and 2019.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the CID, Guwahati, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.

The case pertains to the alleged siphoning of temple funds by transferring them to related entities and routing the money into businesses owned by the officials for personal gains.

According to ED, the ex-officials of the Kamakhya Debutter Board engaged shell entities to procure materials such as electrical goods, cement, cleaning chemicals, manpower, and other services to divert temple funds.

The money was either transferred to entities owned by the officials or withdrawn in cash. The accused officials allegedly resorted to splitting bills to keep transaction values below ₹50,000, thereby circumventing a court directive requiring approval from the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, for higher expenditures.

On January 22, 2025, ED conducted search operations at the residential premises of Riju Prasad Sarma, the former Administrator of the Kamakhya Debutter Board, as well as at the premises of the late Dhiraj Sarma and Naba Kanta Sarma, both former officials of the board. These searches were related to the generation of Proceeds of Crime (POC) linked to the temple funds.

As a result of the searches, ED seized insurance policies worth approximately ₹1.82 crore held in the names of Kamakhya Debutter Board officials and their family members. Additionally, documents related to immovable properties and business entities owned by the officials and their families were confiscated.

The ED also uncovered over 27 bank accounts belonging to various associated individuals.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

