Transported from UP, 400 Buffaloes Stuck in Guwahati: Rail Authority Keeps Mum

A special consignment of around 400 buffaloes allegedly transported from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad to Meghalaya has been detained in New Guwahati, sources said.

According to sources, the buffaloes were transported via a special railway service under the name of PMS Enterprise through an individual named Musaraf.

Sources also said that the train consists of 30 specially designed coaches, each carrying 18 to 20 buffaloes. There is suspicion that the buffaloes were being transported to Meghalaya in the name of the Dairy Development Corporation.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has cordoned off the train, as no valid documents for the transportation have been provided. Meanwhile, railway authorities have refrained from disclosing further details.

Unlike the usual road and water routes, the transportation of buffaloes via rail has raised concerns.