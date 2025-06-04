Elon Musk Slams Trump-Backed Spending Bill as “Disgusting Abomination”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has launched a scathing attack on a major new spending bill backed by former President Donald Trump, calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a series of posts on X.

Advertisment

Musk, who recently stepped down from a government advisory role focused on improving federal efficiency, expressed outrage over the bill, which was recently passed by the House of Representatives.

“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,” Musk wrote.

He followed up with more criticism, warning the legislation could blow up the national budget. “Congress is making America bankrupt,” Musk posted, claiming the bill could push the federal deficit to $2.5 trillion.

The bill, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and increases funding for the military and border security. But it also includes cuts to key social programs like Medicaid and food assistance, sparking controversy across party lines.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the legislation could add around $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. The federal debt currently stands at about $36.2 trillion.

Trump is actively pushing senators to support the bill as it moves through the Senate. At a recent press conference, he called it “an unbelievable bill” that “cuts your deficits,” though he added that he would have liked even bigger tax cuts.

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed off Musk’s comments. “The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it,” she said.

Musk had previously expressed concern about the bill’s impact on government efficiency and spending, and he formally stepped away from his advisory role with the administration following the bill’s passage in the House.

He did not make further comments when asked about the issue during Trump’s Friday Oval Office event.

Also Read: Elon Musk Resigns from Trump Government