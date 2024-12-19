India’s Tourism Sector to Create 61 Lakh Jobs by 2034: Report

India's tourism and hospitality sector is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating the creation of 61 lakh new jobs by 2034. The sector's economic activity is expected to rise 1.2 times, reinforcing its role as a major driver of India's future growth. Currently accounting for 8% of the country's total employment, the industry is set to expand significantly, bolstered by the surge in domestic tourism and the increasing demand for skilled professionals.

These findings were shared in a whitepaper titled “Employment Landscape in Tourism and Hospitality in India,” released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and EY at the 18th Annual CII Tourism Summit. The report highlights the sector’s resilience in the post-pandemic era and its capacity to adapt to rapidly changing conditions.

According to the report, the projected job creation will result in 46 lakh roles for men and 15 lakh for women, reflecting the sector's potential for gender inclusivity and workforce diversification. It also emphasizes the growing demand for specialized skills, such as digital marketing, sustainable tourism, and customer service.

The report also advocates for greater participation by women and marginalized communities, proposing the establishment of a central tourism and hospitality body to streamline governance, improve infrastructure, and enhance operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, the industry is expected to require an additional 61.31 lakh workers by 2036-37 to meet the increasing demand for tourism services. To accelerate this growth, the report recommends policy measures such as Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) schemes, targeted subsidies, and granting industry status to the sector.