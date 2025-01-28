England Defeats India by 26 Runs In Third T20I, Keeps Series Alive

England secured a crucial 26-run victory over India in the third T20I on Tuesday, keeping the five-match series alive at 2-1 in India's favour. Chasing a target of 172, India faltered despite early fireworks from Abhishek Sharma, ultimately falling short at 145/9 in their 20 overs.

England's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, with Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse leading the charge. Archer's fiery pace proved too much for Sanju Samson, who managed only 3 runs before being caught at mid-on. Abhishek Sharma, who had provided a brisk start with 24 off 14 balls, fell in the next over to Carse, who took a stunning reverse-cupped catch.

India's chase stumbled further as captain Suryakumar Yadav (14 off 7) failed to convert his promising start into a substantial score. By the end of the powerplay, India was reeling at 51/3, and the pressure continued to mount. Promotions in the batting order, including Washington Sundar, failed to yield results, leaving India at 85/5 in 12.1 overs.

Hardik Pandya (40) and Axar Patel (15) attempted to revive the innings, but the required run rate proved too steep. With 32 needed in the final over, Carse sealed the deal by dismissing Dhruv Jurel on the first ball, ensuring England's comfortable victory.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and elected to field. England struggled initially, losing Phil Salt early to a slow delivery by Hardik Pandya. However, Ben Duckett (51 off 28) and Jos Buttler (24 off 22) steadied the innings, with Duckett particularly aggressive against the Indian bowlers. England reached 52/1 in the powerplay, but regular wickets in the middle overs, including a five-wicket haul by Varun Chakravarthy, restricted them to 171/9.

Liam Livingstone's explosive 43 off 28 balls provided a late surge, but England's lower order failed to capitalize, leaving them with a competitive but not insurmountable total.

The series now moves to the fourth T20I, with both teams eager to gain the upper hand. England's victory has injected fresh excitement into the contest, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

