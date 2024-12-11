Enhanced Patrolling and Monitoring to Safeguard Rhinos in Assam Sanctuaries

The Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuaries (LBWLS) in Assam are emerging as vital habitats for the greater one-horned rhinoceros and serve as buffer zones for the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Once devastated by poaching during the socio-political unrest of the 1980s, these sanctuaries are now witnessing a resurgence of rhino activity thanks to improved conservation measures and community support.

In the past, a well-organized network of poachers led to the extermination of rhinos in Laokhowa and Burhachapori. While transient rhinos from the Kaziranga and Orang National Parks occasionally wandered into these sanctuaries, they did not stay long due to unfavorable conditions. However, significant efforts by the Assam government, including expanding the areas of Burhachapori WLS, Orang National Park, and Kaziranga National Park, have created crucial connectivity through the Brahmaputra riverine areas. This connectivity facilitates the natural dispersal of rhinos.

Recent habitat improvements, enhanced protection measures, and community involvement have contributed to the natural migration of rhinos from Kaziranga and Orang National Parks into the sanctuaries. Encouragingly, some rhinos have even made these sanctuaries their permanent home. To ensure these habitats remain secure, authorities have strengthened monitoring and protection capabilities using scientific methods.

In a bid to bolster rhino conservation efforts, the Nagaon Wildlife Division organized a one-day rapid orientation program on December 7. Spearheaded by Jayanta Deka, Divisional Forest Officer of the Nagaon Wildlife Division, the event involved collaboration with experts including Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Dr. Deba Kumar Dutta, and Arup Das from Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization.

The program also saw participation from Nagaon Girls' College, with Dr. Kulen Das and Dr. Smarajit Ojha contributing as knowledge partners, and Dilwar Hussain representing the Laokhowa and Burhachapori Conservation Society. The event took place across three locations in the sanctuaries, involving approximately 100 staff members.

Participants received practical, on-site training tailored to enhance their technical skills for rhino monitoring and habitat protection. This initiative aims to boost staff motivation and equip them with advanced tools to ensure effective conservation.

The training program is part of broader conservation efforts to restore the ecological significance of Laokhowa and Burhachapori sanctuaries. Under the next phase of the Indian Rhino Vision, the people of Nagaon district are optimistic about receiving translocated rhinos to establish a sustainable population of the species in these sanctuaries.