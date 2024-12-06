Kaziranga's Efforts to Save Critically Endangered Black Softshell Turtles

Another remarkable success story unfolds in the realm of wildlife conservation, wherein the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and TSA Foundation India have joined hands in the protection and conservation of threatened freshwater turtles.

This partnership comes at a critical juncture as the Black Softshell Turtle (NilssoniaNigricans) endemic to the Brahmaputra basin, is considered a Critically Endangered Species (IUCN Red List). Thus, the species is exposed to a precarious future and recognising this, the Assam Forest Department and TSAFI launched a joint initiative, focusing on the species’ recovery across the North Bank Landscape of Assam, particularly in the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga.

Conservation Methods in Assam

A key component of this initiative is the protection and artificial incubation of turtle eggs from Nagshankar Temple in Biswanath district. Every year, hundreds of eggs, at risk from predators such as mongoose and feral dogs, are collected and incubated under expert care. After three months of incubation, the hatchlings are given neonatal care, with most released into identified wetlands during the post-monsoon season, and a small part is head-started for gradual release in future.

Pilot release event

The pilot release event saw the participation of MLA Padma Hazarika, who emphasized the importance of community involvement and awareness in turtle conservation. Highlighting the significance of these efforts, Khagesh Pegu, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Biswanath Wildlife Division, highlighted the need for turtle conservation and encouraged similar conservation programs modelled like the Nagshankar temple initiative.

Sushmita Kar, Project Coordinator, TSA Foundation India, highlighted the ecological role of the Black Softshell Turtle, referring to them as the “Vultures of the Water” for their critical scavenging role in maintaining the aquatic ecosystem’s health.

The event was attended by the Secretary of the Nagshankar Temple Committee, students and teachers from Kusumtola High School, local community representatives, and forest staff, showcasing the broad-based support for this initiative.

A Tale of Success

Since the project’s inception, over 600 Black Softshell Turtles have been released into their natural habitat. Each release site undergoes rigorous habitat suitability assessments to ensure the turtles’ survival and integration into the wild.