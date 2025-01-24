“Every Rupee Must Be Returned”: Kamakhya Temple Committee Welcomes ED Probe

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation over multi-crore financial fraud, Kamakhya Temple Management Committee’s Doloi, Kabindra Prasad Sharma, stated that every rupee collected in the name of the sacred Shakti Peeth must be returned.

He welcomed the ED’s efforts in uncovering financial irregularities and asserted that no one involved in the misappropriation of temple funds should be spared.

Earlier yesterday, the ED conducted a search operation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds by officials of the defunct Kamakhya Debutter Board. The board, responsible for managing Ma Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, is accused of misappropriating approximately Rs 7.62 crore between 2003 and 2019.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the CID, Guwahati, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860. The case pertains to the alleged siphoning of temple funds by transferring them to related entities and routing the money into businesses owned by the officials for personal gains.

Sharma recalled that in 2003, the Debutter Board forcibly took over the temple’s administration, displacing the traditional Bordeori community, which had managed the shrine since the time of the royal era.

He alleged that a six-member group, led by Riju Prasad Sharma, systematically embezzled funds meant for the temple’s upkeep.

Accusing the Debutter Board of being formed purely for personal gains, Sharma reiterated the need for a thorough investigation. He urged the concerned authorities to ensure that all those responsible for financial misconduct are identified and held accountable.

