Guwahati: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Seeks Blessings at Kamakhya Temple

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accompanied by his wife, visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Thursday to seek blessings from Goddess Kamakhya. The Minister was warmly received by the temple administration upon his arrival.

Advertisment

After offering prayers at the temple, Chouhan spoke to reporters, expressing his hope for the continued development of the nation. "May the Goddess bless us all. I wish for all citizens of our nation to stay happy and healthy. Our nation is on the path of progress, and I hope peace and harmony prevail among the people," he said.

Situated atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati city, the Kamakhya Temple is an ancient and revered site for Tantric worship, dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, and is considered the epicenter of the Kulachara Tantra Marga tradition.

Earlier, on Saturday, Chouhan had highlighted the critical issue of environmental conservation, urging for a widespread campaign to educate the public about environmental challenges. "The Earth is in danger. If the environment continues to deteriorate, we must ask whether it will remain livable for future generations. We need to take action to conserve the environment, not just preach but inspire others through our actions," Chouhan remarked in Delhi.

As the Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Chouhan shared his personal commitment to the cause, saying, "I have resolved to plant saplings every day. Since February 19, 2021, not a single day has passed without me planting a sapling."

Also Read: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Avoids Media