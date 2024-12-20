Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Passes Away Aged 89

Om Prakash Chautala, the former Chief Minister of Haryana and leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away on Friday at the age of 89 at his residence in Gurugram. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest while at home and was rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts, could not be saved.

Chautala, who served as Haryana's Chief Minister for a record five terms, began his tenure in December 1989, with his final two consecutive terms from 1999 to 2005. A prominent figure in Indian politics, Chautala was born in January 1935 into a political family. His father, Chaudhary Devi Lal, served as the sixth Deputy Prime Minister of India and was also a former Chief Minister of Haryana.

Despite his long-standing political career, Chautala's tenure was not without controversy, including his involvement in a recruitment scam, which led to his imprisonment. He was part of both the NDA and the Third Front, a coalition formed in 2009 that opposed both the NDA and the Congress-led UPA. Chautala also served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 1987 to 1990. In 2013, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a scam related to the appointment of junior basic teachers in Haryana during 1999–2000. He was released from Tihar Jail in July 2021 after serving nine and a half years.

Leaders from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences following Chautala's death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his grief on X, stating, "He (Chautala) was active in the state politics for many years and strove constantly to advance the work of Devi Lal."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described the loss as "irreparable," writing on social media, "Om Prakash Chautala ji's demise is extremely sad. My humble tribute to him. He served the state and society throughout his life. This is an irreparable loss for the politics of the country and Haryana. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow."

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also mourned Chautala's passing, calling it a personal loss. He said, "Haryana state and I personally have suffered a big setback by his demise. We had family relations. He served Haryana as an MLA, MP and CM. This is very sad news. I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace."

