Farmers Halt March Over MSP After Tear Gas Shelling Leaves 8 Injured

A march led by farmers to the national capital on Friday afternoon, demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and addressing other longstanding issues, was abruptly halted after a clash with police on the Punjab-Haryana border. Police used tear gas shells to block the farmers' path, leaving eight people injured, including two seriously wounded, according to farmer leaders.

The protest, organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, was aimed at pressuring the government for a legal guarantee of MSP, loan waivers, and protection from rising electricity tariffs. "Police used their full force against us. We were quite disciplined and were holding the protest peacefully. We knew we wouldn't be able to fight the might of the force used against us," said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher. "So we have called back the protest for today," he added, visibly frustrated by the police response.

The clash occurred on National Highway 44 near Shambhu, where police barricades and tear gas created chaotic scenes. Footage from the protest showed farmers struggling with the smoke as an elderly farmer was attended to by fellow protesters. Despite the disruption, farmer leaders made it clear that their fight is far from over. "If our protest is allowed inside Delhi... I would like to ask, 'Why are we treated as enemies?' Punjabis and Haryanvis saved the country from hunger," Pandher stated, reaffirming their commitment to continue the march on Sunday.

The farmers have been demanding a legal framework for MSPs, a price set by the government to shield farmers from price volatility, especially during bumper crops. However, MSPs remain without legal backing, meaning the government is not obligated to purchase crops at the fixed prices, a situation the farmers seek to change. "Modiji cannot justify the actions taken against us. We are deeply hurt..." said Pandher, expressing their dissatisfaction with the government's stance.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing Parliament before the protest, assured that the Modi government remains committed to buying farmers' produce at MSP, saying, "I want to assure the House... all produce of farmers will be purchased at Minimum Support Price." Chouhan also targeted the Congress, accusing them of rejecting recommendations to pay farmers 50 per cent above the cost of production, a key element of the MS Swaminathan Commission’s report.

The protest came amidst heightened security measures. Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of Ambala district, and gatherings of more than five people were banned. Schools were also ordered to close for the day. Despite these measures, the farmers remain resolute in their demands.

In the face of government resistance, the opposition has rallied behind the farmers, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar adding political weight to the cause. At a public event, Dhankhar questioned the government, asking, "Agriculture Minister, every moment is important... please tell me, what was promised to farmers (and) why was the promise not fulfilled?"

With the farmers’ demands unaddressed, their struggle continues, fueled by frustration over the lack of legal guarantees for MSP and the perceived disregard for their welfare. The protest, now paused, will resume on Sunday as the farmers press on with their fight for justice.

