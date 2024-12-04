"Why Promises to Farmers Not Met": VP Dhankhar Questions Government

In a compelling address at the centenary celebration of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (ICAR-CIRCOT), Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced strong concerns over the unmet promises to farmers. His remarks were directed predominantly at the Union Agriculture Minister, urging immediate action.

Advertisment

Highlighting India’s rising stature on the global stage, the Vice President questioned the disconnect between the country’s progress and the plight of its farmers. “For the first time, I see India changing. A developed India is no longer a dream but a goal. Yet, why is my farmer worried and suffering? The farmer remains the only helpless stakeholder,” he lamented.

Vice President Dhankhar pressed the Agriculture Minister for accountability, saying, “Every moment is important for you. I request you to tell me—what was promised to the farmer? Why was the promise not fulfilled? What should we do to deliver on that promise? There was a movement last year, and there is one this year too. The wheel of time is turning, yet we are doing nothing.”

The Vice President’s comments come against the backdrop of escalating farmer protests. On Monday, farmers marched to Delhi, choking traffic in the capital and Noida, to press their long-standing demands. They have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February, advocating for guaranteed compensation and benefits under new laws.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who recently transitioned to the Union Cabinet after nearly 15 years as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, has yet to respond to the Vice President's pointed queries.

Vice President Dhankhar, known for championing farmers’ causes, has once again spotlighted the urgency of addressing their grievances, calling for policy reforms and decisive action to alleviate their struggles.