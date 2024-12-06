Farmers’ March: Mobile Internet Suspended, Farmers Stopped at Shambhu Border

In a stark measure, Haryana has faced suspension of mobile internet and sending of bulk messages till December 9. Parts of Haryana's Ambala district has faced the suspension minutes before a farmers group - gathered under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) - began yet another 'Dilli chalo' march.

The order was signed by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department. The high-level official cited "an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, and damage of public and private property".

There is "a clear potential... of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public..."

Mobile internet and associated services are under suspension in Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages. District officials already issued orders banning gatherings of five or more people, and also ordered both government-run and private schools to shut for the day.

The police have also tightened security on the Ambala-Delhi border, with the multi-layered barricades on National Highway 44. Water cannons have also been deployed.

Delhi Police Tightens Security

The Delhi Police also tightened its security measures across the national capital’s borders with Haryana and Punjab anticipating large-scale mobilisation of farmers as they start a massive march towards the National Capital to demand a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) of their crops among other issues.

Senior officers said police personnel have been stationed at several critical points across Delhi, with additional manpower at the borders for the farmers’ march.