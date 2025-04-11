Collision between Two Ferries on Brahmaputra Sparks Panic, No Causalities Reported

A major mishap was narrowly avoided on the Brahmaputra River this morning after a Ro-Pex ferry departing from Aphalamukh Ghat around 8 a.m. experienced technical issues mid-journey. Despite prior complaints to the administration regarding engine problems, no preventive measures were taken, and the ferry was allowed to operate with many passengers on board.

As the ferry was sailing, the engine malfunctioned, causing the steering wheel to lock. The vessel spun twice in the middle of the river, leading to a collision with a smaller ferry named Padma. The incident created panic among passengers, many of whom were visibly shocked and frightened.

The Padma sustained structural damage, and several vehicles on board were slightly damaged as well. Following the collision, the Ro-Pex vessel drifted a short distance before its engine completely failed, leaving it stranded mid-river. Rescue operations were promptly initiated, and another vessel, MV Indra, arrived to safely transport all passengers from both ferries to the riverside.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Majuli Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.