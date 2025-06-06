Fifth Batch of 326 Agniveers Join Indian Army at J&K's Srinagar

There were proud smiles, emotional hugs, and teary eyes at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Regimental Centre in Srinagar on Thursday, as 326 young recruits were officially welcomed into the Indian Army. The occasion marked the passing out parade of the fifth Agniveer batch — a big moment not just for the recruits but for their families as well.

After 31 weeks of tough training, physically, mentally, and emotionally, the new Agniveers marched together in full uniform, their steps sharp and full of pride. The event was attended by army officials, instructors, and the families of the recruits who had been waiting months to see their sons in uniform.

A senior army officer reviewed the parade and congratulated the new soldiers. He urged them to serve the nation with courage and stay true to the values and traditions of the JAK LI regiment.

Speaking after the ceremony, one Agniveer shared his feelings: “It’s a great moment. Training was very tough, but seeing my parents today after seven months made it all worth it.”

Another said, “It feels really good to pass out. I worked hard for this. More youngsters should think about joining the army.”

A third added with confidence, “I’m proud of myself. I’m ready to serve anywhere in the country.”

Family members were clearly moved. One parent said, “Youth shouldn’t just sit at home after finishing studies. This is a competitive time. And with Eid around the corner, this feels like a double celebration.”

Another parent from Kupwara said, “We’re very proud to see our boy in the parade. Unemployment is a big issue, so this gives us hope and happiness.”

The passing out parade was more than just a military tradition, it was a powerful reminder of the resilience of youth, and the spirit of service that continues to define the Indian armed forces, transcending all religions, faiths, regions, and backgrounds.

