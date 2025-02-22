From Assam’s Red Rice to Maharashtra’s Pomegranates: India’s Farm Exports Soar

India’s agricultural sector has witnessed an unprecedented transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with a strong push for technology, organic farming, and global market expansion. Farmers are leveraging modern techniques to improve product quality, and the results are evident both in India and abroad.

A significant achievement of the Modi government has been the remarkable expansion of India’s agricultural exports, with several products making their international debut. These first-ever exports are not just about trade but also about empowering farmers, boosting rural incomes, and showcasing India’s rich agricultural heritage on the global stage.

India’s Landmark Agricultural Exports Under Modi Government

Pomegranates to Australia & USA: India successfully exported its first-ever shipments of premium Sangola and Bhagwa pomegranates to Australia via sea. Additionally, in 2023, a trial shipment of fresh pomegranates was sent to the USA, marking a significant milestone for Maharashtra’s farmers, particularly in Solapur district. Purandar Figs to Europe: India’s unique GI-tagged Purandar figs entered the European market with the first-ever export of ready-to-drink fig juice to Poland in 2024. Earlier in 2022, these figs were also exported to Germany. Dragon Fruit (Kamalam) to London & Bahrain: In 2021, fiber and mineral-rich dragon fruit from Gujarat’s Kutch region was exported to London, while farmers in West Bengal’s West Midnapore supplied the consignment sent to Bahrain. Burmese Grapes (Leteku) from Assam to Dubai: In a major boost for the Northeast, Assam’s exotic Burmese grapes, known locally as ‘Leteku,’ were exported from Guwahati to Dubai via Delhi in 2021. Jackfruit from Tripura to Germany: India’s fresh jackfruit made its debut in the German market in 2021, with the first consignment of one metric tonne airlifted from Agartala. King Chilli (Raja Mircha) from Nagaland to London: Overcoming logistical challenges, India successfully exported its first consignment of Nagaland’s famed ‘Raja Mircha’ (King Chilli) to London in 2021. Red Rice (Bao-Dhaan) from Assam to USA: The Brahmaputra Valley’s iron-rich red rice, grown without chemical fertilizers, was flagged off to the USA in 2021. Vazhakulam Pineapple from Kerala to UAE: In 2022, Kerala’s GI-tagged ‘Vazhakulam Pineapple’ was exported to Dubai and Sharjah, opening new avenues for pineapple farmers.

These first-time exports highlight India's growing dominance in global agricultural trade and the government’s commitment to making Indian farmers key players in international markets. The push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) is not just a slogan but a reality, as Indian agro-products continue to gain recognition worldwide.

