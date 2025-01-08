Raijor Dal's 'Vision' To Promote Farmers' Interest, Assam's Tourism

The Raijor Dal has put farmers’ interest at the forefront in their ‘vision document’ for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam. On Wednesday, the Akhil Gogoi-led party’s vision was unveiled on the occasion of its fourth foundation day.

Party chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi attended celebrations at Shilpagram in Guwahati’s Panjabari. He was joined by former Cotton College principal Sitanath Lahkar, former Gauhati Commerce College principal Ghanashyam Nath and noted writer-scholar and intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain, who was the chief guest.

The attendees paid homage to the five martyrs of the anti-CAA movement at the event during which Raijor Dal’s ‘vision document’ was unveiled.

The party’s vision, if chosen to power, also included support for small and medium industries along with empowering the state’s tourism sector and exploring its potential.

Salient points of Raijor Dal’s ‘Vision Document’

Providing irrigation to paddy fields to empower farmers, make them self-reliant and facilitate growing three crops in a year.

Ensuring appropriate crop prices for farmers to establish a stable and increased income.

Bringing back locally grown items in markets for the people of Assam.

Boosting growth of small and medium industries in all villages.

Improving the state’s tourism, tapping into the potential to turn Assam into a top tourist destination in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Gogoi targeted the state government over the Umrangso coal mine incident. He said that the revenue generated from Umrangso and Karbi Anglong directly went to Dispur and accused Karbi Anglong CEM Tuliram Ronghang and Dima Hasao CEM Debolal Gorlosa of running illegal coal mining in their regions.

On the other hand, the Sivasagar MLA gave Congress an ultimatum to finalize the alliance before panchayat polls in Assam, stating that there is no chance of an alliance for 2026 if Congress is not ready to join hands in the panchayat elections. Raijor Dal cannot rely on Congress, he further added.

Meanwhile, chief guest Dr Hiren Gohain held the state government responsible for the Umrangso mine tragedy. Stating that the beneficiary system of the government is destroying the Assamese community, he called for more industries in the state to generate employment. Gohain said that the Advantage Assam investor summit will soon turn into ‘Disadvantage Assam’.

Gohain also criticized the Congress saying that times have changed and the party will not be able to form government by defeating the BJP. He advised the opposition to come together and praised Akhil Gogoi’s leadership saying that the minority population would vote for him as they are witnessing his recent works across the state.

