Fugitive Declared Foreigner Nabbed in Morigaon: On the Run Since 2021

A foreign national was apprehended by the police in Assam's Morigaon discrict during a late-night operation on Friday.

Advertisment

The individual in question, identified as Mokbul Hussain, had been declared a foreign national on August 31, 2021, and had since been evading the police.

According to reports, Mokbul Hussain had gone into hiding after being officially declared a foreign national by the relevant authorities in 2021. Despite multiple efforts to locate him over the years, he managed to remain elusive until now.

On Friday night, the police, acting on specific intelligence, launched a targeted operation and successfully captured Hussain, ending his years-long flight from justice.

Also Read: A Man Declared Foreigner In 1999 Still Enjoys All Rights Of An Indian Citizen