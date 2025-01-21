Gauhati HC Seeks Clarity from Centre and NHAI on NH 715 Expansion

The Gauhati High Court on Monday directed the central government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to clarify their positions regarding the alignment of National Highway No. 715, which is being expanded into a four-lane highway between Kaliabor Tiniali and Numaligarh.

Advertisment

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kaushik Goswami, heard two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions challenging the decision of the authorities to approve a new alignment for the NH 715 expansion project. The petitioners contended that the current alignment, being implemented by NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), deviates from the original alignment as outlined in the MoRTH’s national highway list.

The petitioners argue that the NH 715, according to MoRTH, starts from the junction of NH-15 near Tezpur and ends at NH-2 near Jhanji, passing through Jakhalabandha, Bokakhat, and Jorhat. However, the authorities are constructing the highway along a different alignment.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel referred to a meeting held on October 19, 2024, in which NHAI officials clarified that the NH 715 expansion is a "Brown Field project" involving the construction of two bypasses. The term "Brown Field" refers to the widening and development of an existing highway, while "Green Field" refers to new highway constructions on entirely new alignments.

The petitioners' counsel argued that given the MoRTH’s clarification that the project is categorized as "Brown Field," there is no reason for the authorities to proceed with the construction of the highway on a new alignment.

After considering the arguments, the bench directed R.K.D. Choudhury, Deputy Solicitor General of India, and C. Boruah, standing counsel for NHAI, to submit their response on the issues raised by the petitioners within two weeks.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 6, 2025.

Also Read: Gauhati HC Seeks Status Report on Assam’s Draft Child Protection Policy