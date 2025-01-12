Gauhati HC Allows Panchayat Election Process to Continue Despite Legal Challenges

In a recent legal matter concerning the delimitation notice for Gaon Panchayats in Assam, several writ petitions were filed, alleging breaches of the Assam Panchayat Act and rules during the delimitation process.

The petitioners requested interim relief to halt the delimitation process and annul the final delimitation list. The Gauhati High Court considered arguments from both the petitioners and the state respondents, including the Advocate General and the State Election Commission.

The court clarified that its orders from 17.12.2024 applied only to the petitioners in nine specific writ petitions, and not to other pending cases. Acknowledging the constitutional obligation to hold Panchayat elections within the designated timeline, the court also addressed new writ petitions that raised similar issues.

Several new writ petitions filed during the hearing were noted, with each requiring individual review based on their specifics. The court scheduled a new case, WP(C) No. 48/2025, for further proceedings and issued notices to the relevant parties.

The court's decision allows the Panchayat election process in Assam to proceed, despite the ongoing legal disputes and concerns regarding the delimitation process for Gaon Panchayats.