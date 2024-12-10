Gauhati HC Allows Rape Survivor To Terminate 5-Month Pregnancy

In a significant ruling, the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday allowed a five-month pregnant rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act of 1971. The 15-year-old girl from Assam’s Tinsukia was gang raped by seven, four of whom are minors.

The high court ordered the district medical officer to constitute a committee of experts for this. The court also directed the District Legal Service Authority to look into all aspects involved to ensure justice and proper support for the survivor.

The decision was granted under sections 3 and 4 of the MTP Act that allows registered medical practitioners to terminate certain pregnancies. The state government has further been directed to look after all expenses.

What happened?

The incident was reported last month where the minor girl was reportedly enticed by the seven accused while playing and was taken to a different location where she was gang raped. A complaint was filed at the Doomdooma police station on behalf of the teenager, who is now past 24 weeks of pregnancy.

According to reports, the girl was blindfolded and gagged by the accused. The FIR led to their arrest. There, she was allegedly raped by the assailants who covered her eyes and face with a cloth.

Bobby Borah, from the Mahila Samiti Doomdooma unit, expressed deep concern, stating, “This incident has shaken us and depressed us. We condemn this act. There have been repeated incidents of such cases in Doomdooma locality over the last couple of months." She also highlighted that the survivor’s family had been threatened with violence if they reported the crime to the police. Borah revealed, "They also tried to give them hush money."

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, provided important details at the time, stating, “The girl is pregnant by 23 weeks approximately. During the investigations, we came to know that seven individuals have been held and four are minor by age. We will file the charge sheet as we have all the evidence along with the medical report which proves that the girl has been sexually assaulted.”

He assured that the police will pursue justice for the victim based on the available evidence and the girl's testimony in court.

