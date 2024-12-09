Assam: 20 Cases Against MPs-MLAs in Gauhati HC, 73 in Lower Courts

The Gauhati High Court has been made aware of a total of 20 cases filed against Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Assam. Additionally, 73 cases are currently under trial in the state's lower courts. Among these, the Kamrup (M) district's lower courts have the highest number, with 33 cases pending.

In 2020, the Supreme Court of India issued a crucial directive for the swift resolution of cases involving political leaders. In line with this directive, the Gauhati High Court initiated its own case concerning political leaders' legal matters.

During the hearing of petition number 3/2020, the state government submitted this information to the court. The court is now expected to follow up on the pending cases involving lawmakers and ensure their timely resolution in accordance with the Supreme Court's instructions.

