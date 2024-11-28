Teen Girl Becomes 5 Months Pregnant After Being Gang-Raped in Assam

A shocking incident has emerged from Doomdooma in Tinsukia district, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a group of youths.

According to reports, the 14-year-old teenager, who is now 23 weeks and 4 days pregnant, was enticed while playing and subsequently taken to a different location. There, she was allegedly raped by the assailants who covered her eyes and face with a cloth.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged at Doomdooma police station, leading to the arrest of seven accused individuals.

Bobby Borah, from the Mahila Samiti Doomdooma unit, expressed deep concern, stating, “This incident has shaken us and depressed us. We condemn this act. There have been repeated incidents of such cases in Doomdooma locality over the last couple of months." She also highlighted that the victim's family had been threatened with violence if they reported the crime to the police. Borah revealed, "They also lured them for money."

Furthermore, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, provided important details, stating, “The girl is pregnant by 23 weeks approximately. During the investigations, we came to know that seven individuals have been held and four are minor by age. We will file the charge sheet as we have all the evidence along with the medical report which proves that the girl has been sexually assaulted.”

The accused individuals facing serious charges are Bhola Tanti, Aditya Yadav, Vikas Sahani, Krishna Prasad, Sahil Prasad, Vikas Tasa, and Tulku Limbu.

The SP police have assured that they will pursue justice for the victim based on the available evidence and the girl's testimony in court.