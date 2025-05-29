Gaurav Gogoi to Take Charge as APCC Chief on June 3, Preps Underway

Gaurav Gogoi, newly appointed President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set to officially take charge of the party's state unit on June 3.

Ahead of the occasion, a high-energy preparatory meeting was held on Wednesday at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, with party leaders and workers coming together to plan a grand welcome.

Addressing the media after the meeting, APCC Working President Zakir Hussain Sikdar and General Secretary Bipul Gogoi outlined Gogoi’s schedule upon his return to Assam from New Delhi. Gogoi is slated to arrive in Jorhat on May 31, where he will interact with local residents and Congress workers, marking the beginning of a multi-day outreach tour across the state.

On June 1, Gogoi will travel to Nazira to participate in a meeting organized by Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly. He will engage with grassroots party members and the local public. After an overnight stay in Sivasagar, he will proceed to Nagaon via Jorhat and Golaghat on June 2. In Nagaon, he will meet with party workers, address a public gathering, and hold organisational discussions.

The delegation will then move to Guwahati on June 3, where Gogoi will formally take charge at a meeting scheduled at the Manvendra Sharma Complex. The event is expected to witness attendance from senior leaders and a wide spectrum of party functionaries.

In a video message released on Wednesday, Gogoi called upon the people of Assam to unite in building a state free from corruption and fear. He stressed the need for collective effort and cooperation across communities to shape a progressive and inclusive future for Assam.

The preparation meeting saw participation from a host of prominent Congress leaders, including former MPs Ripun Bora, Abdul Khaleque, and Mira Borthakur; Mahila Congress President Rupa Deuri; APCC Vice President Gunakanta Gogoi; MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed, Diganta Barman, Shibamani Bora, Nurul Huda, and A.K. Rashid. Also present were General Secretary Ramanna Baruah, Youth Congress President Jueer Anam, and Presidents and Secretaries of various frontal organizations.

