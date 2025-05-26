BIG BREAKING: Gaurav Gogoi Appointed New Assam Congress President

The Indian National Congress on Monday appointed Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), replacing Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Alongside Gogoi’s elevation, the Congress high command announced the appointment of three Working Presidents — Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar — to assist in the party's organisational and grassroots mobilisation in Assam. Roselina Tirkey will relinquish her current role as AICC Secretary, following her new assignment.

The Congress party also expressed its gratitude to Bhupen Kumar Borah, acknowledging his contributions during his tenure as APCC President.

In a further move to bolster the party's poll preparedness in Assam, the Congress President approved the formation of key committees, assigning leadership to senior figures in the state:

Campaign Committee: Bhupen Kumar Borah

Coordination Committee: Debabrata Saikia

Manifesto Committee: Pradyut Bordoloi

Publicity Committee: Rakibul Hussain

Election Management Committee: Likely Ripun Bora

This reshuffle reflects a strategic balancing of experience and youth, with Gaurav Gogoi—son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi—being seen as a dynamic and credible face of the party in the region. His appointment comes at a critical time as the Congress seeks to reclaim lost ground in Assam and counter the BJP's dominance in the state.

The appointments, which take effect immediately, are expected to revamp the party’s organisational machinery and inject fresh momentum into its campaign planning and outreach efforts.

With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections on the horizon, these changes signal the Congress’s intent to present a united and re-energised front in the politically vital northeastern state.