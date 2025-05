Team India’s newly appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir, arrived in Guwahati on Monday morning and headed straight to the iconic Kamakhya Temple from the airport.

Gambhir visited the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Ma Kamakhya.

The former cricketer is scheduled to return to Delhi around 1 PM the same day, making his Guwahati visit a short yet spiritually significant one.

