GenAI To Transform 38 Million Jobs In India By 2030, Boost Productivity

Generative AI (GenAI) is set to significantly impact India’s workforce, with projections indicating the transformation of at least 38 million jobs by 2030. This change is expected to drive a 2.61 per cent productivity boost in the economy through improvements in the organised sector, while an additional 2.82 per cent increase is anticipated with the adoption of GenAI in the unorganised sector, according to a report released on Tuesday by EY India.

The report highlights that 24 per cent of tasks across various industries are ripe for full automation, while an additional 42 per cent can be enhanced using AI. This shift could free up 8-10 hours per week for knowledge workers, offering significant productivity gains.

"This revolution will fundamentally reshape jobs, driving productivity and innovation. Building talent pipelines and prioritising upskilling must be at the forefront of every organisation," said Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India. He emphasized that public-private collaborations and investments in talent development are essential for India to become a global hub for AI-skilled talent.

At the industry level, the largest productivity gains are expected in the services sector, driven by its higher labour share to gross output. In contrast, manufacturing and construction sectors will experience a smaller impact, the report noted.

While AI adoption presents vast potential, the survey revealed that the adoption process is still in its early stages. Only 15 per cent of surveyed enterprises have implemented GenAI in production, while 34 per cent have completed proof of concepts (POCs) and 11 per cent are working on productionalizing successful POCs. Furthermore, India’s enterprises are at varying levels of data readiness—only 3 per cent report being fully ready, while 23 per cent have yet to take any steps toward AI deployment.

The report analyzed over 10,000 tasks across industries and found notable productivity gains in several business processes. Call centre management is expected to see an 80 per cent productivity enhancement, while software development has the potential for 61 per cent growth. Other areas poised for improvement include content development and distribution (45 per cent), customer services (44 per cent), and sales and marketing (41 per cent).

"Productivity boost in IT/ITeS is expected to be around 19 per cent, followed by healthcare at 13 per cent and banking/insurance at 8-9 per cent," the report stated. These projections underscore the transformative potential of GenAI across India’s job market and industries.

