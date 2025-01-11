Assam’s Literary Heritage Gets a Boost 1.28 Million Pages Digitized

In a significant achievement for Assamese culture and heritage, the Digitizing Assam initiative has successfully digitized over 1.28 million pages of rare Assamese literature. This milestone aligns with the recent recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language, further emphasizing the region’s cultural and literary importance.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) and the AJB Educational and Socio-Economic Trust, has been ongoing for the past three years. Following the successful completion of the first phase, the project is now entering its second phase, which will focus on enhancing searchability through OCR-AI technology.

A Treasure Trove for Researchers and Scholars

The digitized collection includes essential historical publications, such as nearly all editions of Orundoy, Assam’s earliest and most iconic magazine, alongside other significant journals like Bahi, Abahan, and Ramdhenu. The collection also includes 33,970 books across various genres, making it a valuable resource for archival and research purposes. With a focus on preserving Assam’s literary heritage, the initiative aims to safeguard these works for future generations.

“The digitized repository is a vital asset for scholars and researchers worldwide,” said a spokesperson for the project. “By making this collection accessible, we ensure that the literary contributions of Assam reach a global audience.”

Importantly, the materials in the repository are for non-commercial use only, with restrictions on downloading, ensuring the integrity of the collection and protecting the rights of writers and publishers.

User-Friendly Access Without Fees

The digitized content is available on the platform assamarchive.org, which has been designed to offer an intuitive and user-friendly experience. Free of charge, the platform allows global users, including scholars and enthusiasts, to access the collection conveniently from anywhere.

“We’ve made it easy for people to access these rare materials, bridging the gap between Assam’s literary treasures and the world,” said the team behind the initiative.

Preserving the Past, Building the Future

The repository includes journals, manuscripts, and books published between 1840 and 1970, with a focus on works in Old Assamese, Sanskrit, Tai, and Assamese. The effort is part of a broader mission to preserve Assam’s literary legacy while providing global access to invaluable resources for research and education.

Highlights of the first phase include 26,000 Xasipats, covering topics such as Vaishnavism, Buddhism, and ancient Assamese customs.

The Numbers

Journals: 496

496 Issues: 41,071

41,071 Books: 33,970

33,970 Pages: 1.286 million

1.286 million Scanner Used: 3

3 Mandays: 1,095

Advancing Searchability Through AI

With the second phase now underway, the project aims to integrate OCR-AI technology to enhance searchability. This will enable users to extract keywords from each page, allowing for more advanced and efficient searching within the collection.

However, implementing this technology will require substantial funding and collaboration, further highlighting the need for continued support from various stakeholders.

A Classical Language on a Global Stage

The declaration of Assamese as a Classical Language adds greater cultural and academic weight to the Digitizing Assam initiative. This recognition not only honors the rich literary history of Assamese but also underscores the importance of making its literary treasures accessible to the world.

A Collaborative Effort

The success of the project has been possible due to the collaborative efforts of key stakeholders, with significant contributions from:

Asom Xahitya Xabha

Dibrugarh University

Government of Assam

Oil India Limited , ONGC , and NRL

, , and North Lakhimpur College

Royal Global University

The initiative has also received technical support from Bohniman Systems, who have provided pro bono assistance since the project’s inception.

Inauguration by Assam Chief Minister

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 11, 2023, at Janata Bhawan. The Chief Minister praised the project as a major step toward preserving Assamese literature and encouraged active community participation.

A formal dedication of the repository to the global community is expected soon, marking another milestone in the project’s journey.

A Call for Support

Despite the success of the first phase, the project requires ongoing funding and technological expertise to continue its mission. The development of advanced search capabilities and the continuation of digitization efforts remain resource-intensive. The initiative is also calling on individuals and organizations to contribute scanned images of rare journals and books for systematic preservation.

“The future of this initiative depends on collaboration and support from government bodies, institutions, and private stakeholders,” said the spokesperson.

The Digitizing Assam initiative represents the harmonious blend of tradition and technology, ensuring that Assam’s literary legacy continues to inspire and educate for generations to come.

