GMC Clears Chandmari Footpaths, Vendors Decry Sudden Eviction

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out a major eviction drive in Chandmari on Wednesday, removing more than 20 roadside commercial establishments with the assistance of Chandmari Police.
The eviction targeted several shops encroaching on footpaths, including meat, fish, and vegetable vendors. The operation was launched following long-standing complaints from the public about pedestrian inconvenience due to illegal encroachments.
While residents largely welcomed the move, several roadside vendors voiced strong resentment over the eviction, accusing the Guwahati Municipal Corporation of acting without prior notice.
One momo vendor, whose stall was among those dismantled, said, “We even possess valid trade licenses, yet our stalls were removed without any warning. These shops were our sole source of livelihood. It's disheartening that our dreams can be destroyed at the whims of the authorities.”
The vendor further alleged that the eviction drive was carried out abruptly, denying them any opportunity to relocate or respond.
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), however, defended the eviction drive, stating that the operation was essential to reclaim public space and ensure hassle-free pedestrian movement in the busy Chandmari area.
A GMC official stated that most of the complaints regarding the roadside vendors came from elderly citizens and pedestrians, who reported significant difficulty walking along the footpaths, particularly near the All India Radio office.
"In addition to removing illegal street vendors, we have also cleared out unauthorised chicken shops and street-side vegetable sellers in the area," the official added.
The GMC further clarified that it will no longer permit vendors to set up stalls on the footpaths of Chandmari, as the encroachments had created chaos for pedestrians, especially senior citizens.
The official warned that although there would be a brief pause in operations over the next two days, strict action would be taken if any vendor attempted to return and reopen their stalls. Starting Monday, the GMC will maintain a close watch on the area to prevent any recurrence of footpath encroachment and ensure safe, obstruction-free movement for the public.
