Government e-Market Portal Sees Record Procurement, Crosses Rs 4 Lakh Crore

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal has seen a significant rise in procurement activity, with the total value surpassing Rs 4 lakh crore during the period of April-January in the current fiscal year, marking a nearly 50 per cent increase. The surge in transactions is attributed to higher purchasing activities by various ministries and government departments, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Since its launch on August 9, 2016, the GeM portal has been the primary platform for online procurement of goods and services by central government ministries and departments. "The GeM has surpassed last year's historic high gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 4 lakh crore within 10 months of the current fiscal. As of January 23, GeM has clocked a GMV of Rs 4.09 lakh crore, which marks a growth of nearly 50 per cent over the corresponding period last fiscal," said the ministry.

The procurement included Rs 2.54 lakh crore for services and Rs 1.55 lakh crore for products. As part of its efforts to expand the services available on the portal, 19 new service categories were introduced in 2024-25, offering specialized services like printing of debit cards, bulk email services, dark fibre leasing, and operations management of data centres. The expansion aims to streamline government procurement by providing access to reliable vendors, thereby improving efficiency.

Ministries such as Coal, Defence, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power, and Steel emerged as the top five procurers on GeM. "With a transacted order value of nearly Rs 1.63 lakh crore, the Ministry of Coal has emerged as the top procurer, with more than 320 high-value bids, worth about Rs 42,000 crore, placed for Handling and Transport Services by Coal public sector units," the ministry added.

Currently, the GeM platform supports over 1.6 lakh government buyers and more than 22.5 lakh sellers and service providers.