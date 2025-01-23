Arunachal Pradesh: Buyer-Seller Meet Held In Itanagar To Boost Spice Trade

The Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India organized a buyer-seller meeting at D K State Convention Centre in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar on Thursday. The event aimed to establish direct linkages between spice farmers and potential buyers to boost the spice trade in the region.

Advertisment

Minister for Commerce and Industry, Labour and Employment, Information, Public Relations, and Printing, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Nyato Dukam, attended the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, he acknowledged that spice cultivation in the state is still at a nascent stage but has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. He emphasized Arunachal Pradesh’s favourable climatic and soil conditions for spice farming and urged farmers to capitalize on these advantages. He also encouraged the Spices Board to continue providing financial and technical assistance to farmers.

B N Jha, Director (Marketing), Spices Board, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the significance of the Buyer-Seller Meet. He underscored the initiative’s role in fostering direct and effective connections among growers, buyers, and stakeholders, ultimately driving innovation, market expansion, and sustainable growth in the spice industry.

Attended the Buyer-Seller Meet organized by the #SpiceBoard in #Itanagar today. A remarkable platform for buyers & sellers to connect, creating opportunities for Arunachal’s unique spices while empowering local farmers. A commendable step in promoting the state’s rich produce! pic.twitter.com/xyBOCwo1QO — Nyato Dukam (@NyatoDukam) January 23, 2025

The event saw participation from officials of the Tea Board, APEDA, NABARD, and the Rubber Board. Importers, exporters, and progressive farmers from the Northeast region engaged in discussions with buyers, exploring market prospects and trade requirements.

The Spices Board has been at the forefront of promoting and facilitating spice trade in India. In 2023-24, India exported 15,39,692 MT of spices and spice products worth Rs 36,958.80 crore (USD 4,464.17 million). Major contributors to the country’s spice export basket include chilli, cumin, spice oils and oleoresins, mint products, turmeric, curry powder, cardamom (small), and pepper.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by D M Barman, Deputy Director, Regional Office, Guwahati.

Also Read: Spices Board organised “Run for Unity” at Guwahati