Govt Employees Can Now Use LTC To Travel on Vande Bharat, Other Premium Trains

In a significant move to enhance travel options for Central government employees, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has announced that employees can now avail the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme for travel on premium trains, including Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express, and Humsafar Express.

This decision follows numerous requests from government offices and individuals, prompting a review by the DoPT in consultation with the Department of Expenditure.

Previously, the LTC scheme allowed employees to travel on trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto, based on their travel entitlements. The new order expands these options, providing more convenient and faster travel choices for government employees.

Under the LTC scheme, eligible employees are reimbursed for their round-trip ticket costs and also enjoy paid leave during their travel. The scheme allows employees to visit their hometown or any destination within India over a four-year block period, with two travel options available:

Avail Home Town LTC twice within the four-year block, split into two two-year periods.

Visit their hometown once and explore any destination in India during the other two-year period.

Additionally, the government covers the travel expenses for employees and their eligible family members. Employees have the flexibility to travel in separate groups and choose different destinations, further enhancing the convenience of the scheme.

The DoPT's recent order will enable employees to make use of the upgraded train services, including Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar, as part of their travel entitlements under LTC. This decision is expected to improve overall travel experiences for government employees and their families.