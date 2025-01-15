Pabitra Margherita, Philippines President Decide To Strengthen Ties

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday met Philippines President Bongbong Marcos while on an official visit to the country. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines bilateral relations.

Advertisment

On the occasion, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen ties. Earlier on Wednesday, Margherita paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and interacted with the students and principal of Miriam College. He is also scheduled to engage with the Indian diaspora in the Philippines, according to the MEA.

The Union Minister of State also met with the Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A Manalo and discussed opportunities in areas of commerce, defence, technology, culture and people-to-people ties between India and the Philippines.

Margherita, who is on a seven-day official tour, will then travel to Palau on the invitation of the country’s government to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Surangel Whipps Jr. He will also meet with Palau's leadership to discuss development projects undertaken by India in the country.

On Saturday, January 18, the Minister of State will head to the Federal States of Micronesia for the first-ever ministerial-level visit from India. During the visit, Margherita will meet with the nation’s leadership. The visit will continue India’s engagement with the leadership of Pacific Island Countries (PICs), MEA said in a statement.

Also Read: Pabitra Margherita Upholds NE's Value As Gateway To Southeast Asia