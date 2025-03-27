Govt Resolved Over 56 Lakh Public Grievances in 2 Years: Union Minister

Over 56 lakh public grievances have been resolved between November 2022 and February 2025 under the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply, he stated that as of February 28, 2025, nearly 59,946 grievances remain pending across various ministries and departments of the Government of India.

Singh highlighted that during this period, CPGRAMS received a total of 52,36,844 grievances, while 56,63,849 grievances, including those carried forward from previous years, were addressed by the respective ministries, departments, states, and union territories. The government is now in the process of developing a new end-to-end IT solution for the public grievance redressal system, known as NextGen CPGRAMS, which aims to modernize and improve the efficiency of the existing portal.

As part of efforts to enhance accessibility, CPGRAMS has been integrated with over 5.1 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the country, enabling citizens in rural areas to file grievances more easily. According to the minister, as of March 20, 2025, nearly 4.91 lakh grievances have been lodged through these centres. Singh also noted that the average grievance resolution time for all ministries and departments in 2024 was 13 days, with 3,27,395 grievances already registered in the first two months of 2025.

To further strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism, the government issued fresh guidelines on August 23, 2024. These guidelines call for the integration of various grievance platforms, the creation of dedicated grievance cells within ministries, and the appointment of experienced nodal officers to oversee the process. Additionally, emphasis has been placed on conducting root cause analyses, enhancing escalation procedures, and reducing the maximum time for grievance resolution from 30 days to 21 days.

In a bid to further improve efficiency, the government has also leveraged artificial intelligence in grievance management. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with IIT Kanpur in December 2021, leading to the launch of the Intelligent Grievance Management System (IGMS). This AI-powered system facilitates semantic search, predictive insights, and exploratory analysis to enhance the handling of grievances and citizen engagement.