Provision for Secret Lok Sabha Sittings Exists, But Never Used

The rules governing the Lok Sabha allow for a "secret sitting" to discuss sensitive issues, but the provision has never been exercised. Despite its inclusion in Chapter 25 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha,' no government has invoked it so far.

According to constitutional expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achari, "there has been no occasion to hold a secret sitting of the House." He recalled that during the 1962 India-China war, some opposition MPs proposed a secret sitting to deliberate on the crisis. However, then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru declined the request, insisting that "the public should know."

As per Rule 248, subclause 1, the Leader of the House can request a secret sitting, upon which the Speaker will set a date or time for it. Subclause 2 states that during such sittings, no strangers will be allowed in the chamber, lobby, or galleries, except those explicitly permitted.

Additionally, the Speaker has the authority to determine how reports of secret proceedings may be issued. The rules also prohibit anyone present from recording, reporting, or disclosing the discussions or decisions made during such sittings.

Once the need for confidentiality is deemed unnecessary, and with the Speaker’s approval, the Leader of the House or an authorized member can propose making the proceedings public. If the motion is passed, the Secretary General will prepare and release a report of the discussions.

The rules further caution that any disclosure of secret proceedings will be considered a "gross breach of privilege of the House."