PM Modi, Shah, Nadda Extend Greetings on Nagaland Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda have extended warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of its Statehood Day, celebrated on Sunday.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi praised the rich culture of Nagaland and its people. He noted that Naga culture is renowned for its "spirit of duty and compassion" and expressed his hopes for the state's continued progress.

"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. Nagaland is widely admired for its rich culture and the wonderful nature of people belonging to the state. Naga culture is known for its spirit of duty and compassion. Praying for Nagaland's continuous progress in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his best wishes, highlighting Nagaland's glorious culture and heritage.

"Warm greetings to our Naga sisters and brothers on Nagaland Day. Blessed with a glorious culture and heritage, Nagaland is a shining example of our diversity on Bharat's rich cultural tapestry. I pray to God for the state to prosper under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Ji," Amit Shah wrote on X.

BJP President JP Nadda referred to Nagaland as the "Land of Festivals" and commended its mesmerizing landscape and deep cultural heritage.

"On Nagaland's Statehood Day, I extend my warmest greetings to all my brothers and sisters of this vibrant state. Renowned as the 'Land of Festivals,' the state is blessed with a mesmerizing landscape, rich traditions, and a deep cultural heritage. May Nagaland continue to scale new heights of development, and may its people be blessed with good health and prosperity," JP Nadda posted on X.

Nagaland's journey to statehood began in 1957, when Naga leaders and the central government reached an agreement to create a separate region of the Naga Hills. The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, was later enacted by Parliament, and Nagaland was officially recognized as a state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima as its capital.