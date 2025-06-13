Guwahati: 18-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing; Her Bracelet, Bag Found in Empty Shop

An 18-year-old girl has reportedly gone missing from the Basistha area of Guwahati since early Friday morning.

The missing girl has been identified as Khushi Kumari. According to her mother, Khushi had stepped out around 8:30 AM to open their family-owned shop, but she never returned. Concerned by her absence, the family went to check the shop.

To their shock, they found the shop key lying on the ground, along with her bracelet, hair clip, and bag. There was no trace of Khushi at the location.

Her mother suspects that she may have been abducted, as her belongings were found in the shop but she was nowhere to be found.

The family has already approached Basistha Police and registered a complaint. The police officials have now begun an investigation, and search efforts are underway to locate the girl.

