Guwahati: Devotees Flock to Kamakhya Temple on Somvati Amavasya

On the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya, thousands of devotees thronged the sacred Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati on Monday morning to offer prayers and perform ancestral rituals.

Somvati Amavasya, which falls when a new moon coincides with a Monday, holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism. Devotees observe the day with ritual bathing, charity, prayers, and Pitru Tarpan—ceremonies performed to honour ancestors and seek liberation from Pitru Dosha.

Among the many who visited Kamakhya, Neeraj Pathak from Bhopal said, "I feel very good. I am from Bhopal and it was a good Darshan." Another devotee, Neelam Pathak, shared, "I liked it very much; it was very relaxed."

Similar scenes of devotion were witnessed in Haridwar, where thousands of pilgrims gathered at the banks of the river Ganga to take a holy dip. The ritual is believed to wash away sins and attract divine blessings.

Ashwini Kumar, a visitor from Delhi, remarked, "We keep coming here, and when we do, we take a bath two or three times. It feels very religious and peaceful."

Umesh Kaushik from Haryana added, “We have come here to bathe in the Ganga on Somvati Amavasya, and this is a very good, auspicious Nakshatra. Which we have had the opportunity to bathe in. By bathing in the Ganges. This is a very auspicious moment for us that we have come to bathe in the Ganges today."

