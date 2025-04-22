Guwahati Drenched Again: Flash Floods Bring City to a Crawl

It was a chaotic start to the day for Guwahati residents as heavy rains last night triggered flash floods across the city, turning streets into streams and daily commutes into a test of patience.

Advertisment

Several key areas, including Anil Nagar, Rajgarh Link Road, Chandmari, and Hatigaon, were completely waterlogged by the time most people stepped out for work. Office-goers were seen wading through knee-deep water, while many vehicles broke down mid-route, choking traffic and adding to the chaos.

The sudden downpour not only paralyzed movement but also led to power outages in multiple parts of the city. Electricity was restored only gradually, with some localities still waiting for supply at the time of filing this report.

Flooded roads, stranded commuters, and stalled vehicles have once again brought Guwahati’s long-standing problem of artificial flooding into sharp focus. Despite numerous promises from the government, the city's drainage system continues to falter with every heavy rain, leaving residents to face the brunt year after year.

Also Read: Gusty Winds and Downpours: IMD Forecasts Stormy Week Ahead for Northeast India