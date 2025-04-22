"I Could’ve Earned Rs 15,000 Cr...": Assam CM Claims Govt Jobs Now Bribe-Free

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that his government has dismantled a massive corruption network tied to government job recruitment, ensuring a transparent and bribe-free process for over 1.5 lakh appointments.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Rs 15,000 crore brokerage shop closed. Yes, by bringing transparency to 1.5 lakh government jobs, the money that used to go into the pockets of bribe-takers and corrupt politicians was stopped.”

In an accompanying video message, the Chief Minister elaborated, stating that if he had accepted bribes of Rs 1 lakh from each candidate, he could have amassed Rs 15,000 crore.

"If I had taken Rs 1 lakh from each candidate, I could have earned Rs 15000 crores. Just imagine, will anyone not pay Rs 1 lakh to get a government job? Will people give Rs 1 lakh if I say I will give government jobs? They would have given it to me, but we work for the poor people of Assam. We don't need any money, and we will punish those who take money. Our youth should get a job without any bribes. 1.5 lakh youths have got government jobs in the last 4 years at absolutely zero cost."

Earlier this month, CM Sarma inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 100 crore during a function held near Rengbonghom H S School in Diphu, Karbi Anglong district. The projects include the construction, widening, and improvement of roads, bridges, and other key infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity in the region.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “Today is an important day for Karbi Anglong. Connectivity projects worth over Rs 100 crore have been dedicated to the people. These developments will bring about unprecedented progress in the region.”

During the same visit, CN Sarma also attended a programme to distribute pre-school kits to Anganwadi Centres in Diphu. He highlighted that the initiative aims to foster a joyful and enriching learning environment for young children, focusing on holistic development through play-based education and diverse learning materials.

