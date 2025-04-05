Guwahati: Faulty Bicycles Provided By Govt Causes Cyclists to Crash Mid-Race

A cycling competition at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city turned into a scene of chaos and shock as multiple cyclists crashed after their bicycle wheels suddenly came off mid-race.

The competition, which saw the participation of over 100 students from 34 districts across Assam, began on a high note but quickly took a turn for the worse. As the cyclists started their race, the wheels of several bicycles unexpectedly came off, causing the riders to lose control and crash on the track.

The sudden accident left the event spectators in shock as the young riders tumbled to the ground. While some suffered minor bruises, others required more extensive medical attention.

A key point of concern is the fact that the bicycles used in the event were supplied by the state government, which had assured their quality and safety. However, the shocking mechanical failures have now sparked concerns whether proper safety checks were conducted before the race and could this accident have been prevented?

While the event was initially meant to showcase the talent and determination of young cyclists, the mishap has now shifted the focus to sports safety and accountability.

