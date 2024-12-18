6 Dead Including Children In J&K House Fire

At least six people, including two children, lost their lives and four others were injured due to suffocation caused by a fire in a residential house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

The tragic incident occurred around midnight in Ward Number 16, Shiva Nagar, Kathua.

Initial reports suggest that the fire began in a rented room, likely caused by a lamp, and quickly spread to other parts of the house. The individuals inside the room succumbed to suffocation from the smoke.

The victims have been identified as house owner Avatar Krishan (81), Ganga Bhagat (17), Danish Bhagat (15), Barkha Raina (25), Takash Raina (3), and Advik Raina (4). All were rushed to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Four individuals, identified as Swarna (61), Neetu Devi (40), Arun Kumar (unknown age), and Kewal Krishan (69), sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Kathua. Thankfully, all injured persons are reported to be stable.

Principal of GMC, Surinder Atri, confirmed the details of the incident, noting that it involved a recently retired Assistant Matron who had been residing in the rented house. He stated that the fire was caused by a lamp in a prayer room (jot), and that no burn marks were found on the deceased.

