Guwahati: Man Killed By Friends in Kahilapara Over Dispute, 4 Held

In a chilling incident in Guwahati's Kahilipara locality, a young man was brutally murdered by four of his friends after a drinking session turned violent on Tuesday night. The tragic event occurred at around 8:45 PM, and the victim, a 29-year-old man, was declared dead shortly after at 9:15 PM at Hayat Hospital.

The victim, identified as Akash Choudhury, worked as a Rapido rider at night. He had been out drinking with his four friends at a local shop near the Kahilipara Power House. What started as an evening of camaraderie quickly escalated into a violent altercation, leading to Akash being severely assaulted. Reports suggest that during the altercation, Akash was not only physically attacked but was also allegedly thrown in front of an oncoming vehicle, worsening his injuries.

In the aftermath of the brutal assault, one of the accused, Jiyarul Ali, took Akash in an auto rickshaw to Hayat Hospital, but the young man succumbed to his injuries en route.

The four accused—Banjit Rajbongshi (27), Jiyarul Ali (28), Debabrat Mallik (27), and Tarun Buragohain (25)—have been arrested by the police.

Jiyarul, one of the accused, explained that the group had planned to drink together, and after consuming alcohol, Akash became highly intoxicated. Jiyarul claimed that he had asked Akash to come down from the upper level of the shop, but the exact circumstances of how the altercation escalated to such a tragic outcome remain unclear.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident, working to piece together the details that led to Akash's untimely death.



