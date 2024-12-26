Woman Killed in Guwahati Stabbing Attack; Suspect Detained After Self-Injury

A tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati’s Last Gate locality on Thursday, where 27-year-old Mousumi Gogoi, a resident of Moran in Dibrugarh district, succumbed to her brutal stabbing injuries.

The attack occurred on the morning of December 26, 2024, at Naharani Path, Last Gate, around 10:30 AM, leaving Gogoi with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen, chest, and hand.

She was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she was admitted at 11:45 AM by the Hatigaon police.

GMCH Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma, confirmed that upon examination, her vital signs were unrecordable, although she was conscious and responsive with a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of E4V5M6. Medical staff found several lacerations on her body, including wounds to her abdomen, neck, and forearm, and diagnosed her with penetrating trauma to the abdomen and cuts to the neck.

The medical examination revealed multiple lacerations on her body:

• Right upper abdomen (5x4x2 cm)

• Left forearm (5x4x3 cm)

• Chin (3x1x1 cm)

• Nape of the neck

• Anterior neck (10x4x2 cm)

“She was managed by the Surgery Unit under the care of Dr. Anjoy Bashiya,” said Abhijit Sarma.

Initial reports suggest that Gogoi was waiting for a rapido ride when she was attacked.

A prime suspect, identified as Bhupen Das, a cab driver, is believed to have been the assailant. According to reports, the attacker arrived in a Swift Desire vehicle before committing the crime.

A potential motive has also surfaced. Mousumi Gogoi had been working at an NGO and had previously filed a harassment complaint against a man at Panbazar for repeatedly proposing to her, despite her rejections.

CCTV footage of the police complaint has provided crucial evidence, raising further suspicions about the nature of the attack.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, confirmed that the assailant had been detained, revealing that he had self-stabbed himself and is currently being treated in a hospital.