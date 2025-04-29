AAP Leader’s Daughter Vanishes in Canada, Body Found Near Beach

A 21-year-old woman, Vanshika Saini, daughter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Davinder Saini from Dera Bassi's Saini Mohalla, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a beach in Ottawa, Canada, on Monday. She had reportedly been missing from her rented accommodation since April 22.

Her father, Davinder Saini, AAP’s block president and in-charge of local MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa’s office, learned about his daughter's disappearance on April 25 after a friend informed the family. "He approached the police, who advised him to contact the Indian Embassy in Ottawa online and to file a missing person report," a senior police officer said.

According to Saini, a postmortem examination has been completed, and it will take some time for the body to be repatriated. The family last spoke to Vanshika on the phone on April 22.

Vanshika, after completing her senior secondary education in Dera Bassi, had recently earned a two-year degree in health studies from Canada on April 18. She worked at a call center before securing a position at a private clinic. On the day she left for work, she never returned. Concerned, a friend reached out to her and visited her residence, only to discover that she had been missing since April 22. The family was promptly notified, and they raised the matter with the embassy and local Canadian authorities. Tragically, days later, her body was discovered near a beach.

MLA Randhawa stated that he visited the family in the morning. "We are deeply saddened by Vanshika's death. She was a top performer at her school in Dera Bassi and had been doing well in Canada. Davinder is a close associate and in-charge of my office. This is a huge loss for us as well," Randhawa said.

The MLA added that he had informed party MPs, including Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Balbir Singh Seechewal, along with other senior leaders, to assist the family in bringing the body back.

“The party leadership has reached out to the Union government and also contacted the relevant embassy to facilitate the return of the body. The cause of death will be determined once the autopsy report is released,” the MLA said.