Guwahati: NIA Court Sentences Two in Assam’s ABT Terror Module Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Guwahati sentenced two individuals from Assam’s Barpeta district in connection with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) terror module case. The verdict, pronounced on Wednesday, held the accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in case RC-02/2022/NIA/GUW.

Accused Mamunur Rashid has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000. In default of payment, he will undergo simple imprisonment for one month under Section 19 of the UAPA. Additionally, he has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the period already served (2 years, 10 months, and 13 days) under Sections 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA, along with three months of simple imprisonment under Section 120(B) IPC.

The second accused, Mukibul Hussain, also known as Makibul Hussain, has been sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500, along with 14 days of simple imprisonment under Section 120(B) IPC. Like Rashid, he has also been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the period already served (2 years, 8 months, and 13 days) under Sections 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA.

The case was initially registered in March 2022, concerning an ABT module affiliated with the proscribed international terror organization Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The module, led by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam, also known as Haroon Rashid, was found to be operating in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against eight accused in August 2022, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against two others in August 2023. The investigation and trial in the case are ongoing.